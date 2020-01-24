Riley County plow truck hits, kills 2 people in Manhattan

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatality crash Friday in Manhattan

Trooper Ben Gardner said the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Friday at 4400 Tuttle Creek Blvd (U24 highway).

The Riley County Police Department said the crash involved a Riley County plow truck and two pedestrians.

“The accident is a tremendous tragedy for all those personally involved and our community as a whole,” Marvin Rodriguez, Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners said. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to all involved in the accident.”

Riley County says it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Northbound Tuttle Creek Boulevard is closed at Marlatt while KHP investigates the crash.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as traffic might be delayed or rerouted.￼