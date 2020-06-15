Trump campaign touts more than 1M tickets requested for Tulsa rally

The campaign manager for President Donald Trump said Monday more than one million tickets have been requested for the "Make America Great Again" #MAGA rally in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday.

Brad Parscale tweeted Monday that each guest will have their temperature checked and receive hand sanitizer and a mask before entering the BOK Center.

"There will be precautions for the heat and bottled water as well," said the Parscale.

The Trump campaign is also trying to protect itself from lawsuits if attendees get sick by asking them to sign a waiver when they register for the event.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the campaign advised those signing up for the rally. “By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.” liable for illness or injury.

The rally was originally scheduled to take place on June 19, also known as Juneteeth, which marked the official end to slavery in Texas, two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

The Trump rescheduled the rally to Saturday, June 20 after the president said many of his African American friends and supporters reached out and suggested he change the date.