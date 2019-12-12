Trump criticizes teen climate activist Greta Thunberg after magazine honor

President Donald Trump says it’s “ridiculous” that Time named 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg as its Person of the Year.

Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement. (Source: Time/CNN)

In a Thursday tweet, the president says “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!”

He adds: “Chill Greta, Chill!”

The Swede has become the face of a new generation of environmental activists, drawing large crowds with her appearances at protests and conferences over the past year and a half.

It’s not the first time Trump has lashed out after not being recognized for his influence.

In 2015, Trump attacked German Chancellor Angela Merkel for “ruining Germany” after she was named Person of the Year, when he was listed as a runner-up.

