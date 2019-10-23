Trump includes Colorado in states getting border wall

President Donald Trump's boast of building part of the border wall in Colorado is garnering attention in the state, including from the state's governor, Democrat Jared Polis.

Government contractors erect a section of Pentagon-funded border wall along the Colorado River, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 in Yuma, Ariz. The 30-foot high wall replaces a five-mile section of Normandy barrier and post-n-beam fencing, shown at left, along the the International border that separates Mexico and the United States. Construction began as federal officials revealed a list of Defense Department projects to be cut to pay for President Donald Trump's wall. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Trump was speaking Wednesday to an audience in Pennsylvania when he included Colorado in a list of states where the border wall is being constructed, along with New Mexico and Texas.

The president said: "We're building a wall in Colorado, we're building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works, that you can't get over, you can't get under."

Of course, Colorado doesn't share a border with Mexico, which Polis, and others on social media noted.

Polis tweeted: "Well this is awkward ...Colorado doesn't border Mexico. Good thing Colorado now offers free full-day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography."

