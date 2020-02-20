Trump taps loyalist Grenell as nation’s top intel official

President Donald Trump has named Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as acting director of national intelligence.

Grenell, a loyal and outspoken Trump supporter, has been U.S. ambassador to Germany since 2018.

He previously served as U.S. spokesman at the United Nations in the George W. Bush administration, including under then-Ambassador John Bolton.

The move puts a staunch Trump ally in charge of the nation’s 17 spy agencies, which the president has only tepidly embraced.

The appointment is already being criticized by those who say the job should be held by someone with deep intelligence experience.

