Tulsa firefighters rescue 90-pound puppy trapped underground

A Great Pyrenees puppy named Ruby was rescued after being trapped underground Wednesday night.

Ruby went missing from her owners yard in a north Tulsa neighborhood. She was trapped 50 feet in a drain until firefighters started furiously digging to get her out.

Her owner, Susanne Thompson, says Ruby was stuck in an open drain in the backyard. She's tried to get the city to take action on for years.

"I have asked the city and written letters for 11 years, and the city has done nothing with these drains, and I hope the city now will do something," said Thompson.

Ruby was rescued after crews opened the pipe, allowing her to crawl out to the nearest storm drain.