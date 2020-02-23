Butler County Sheriff's Office investigating Twitter account claiming to be Adam Herrman

Eyewitness News has received several messages concerning a newly created Twitter account that claims to be missing Adam Herrman.

Adam disappeared from the home of his adoptive parents, Doug and Valerie Herrman, back in 1999. He wasn't reported missing for 10 years.

In 2018, Valerie told Factfinder 12 investigator Michael Schwanke that she feared losing her other kids, so she never reported him missing.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office is aware of the Twitter account. They are investigating the claims.