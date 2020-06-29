Two arrested after Marion County standoff

Police in Marion arrest two people after a standoff late Sunday. It started at around 6:00 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Cedar. Police say officers noticed suspicious activity at the home.

They tried to make contact with two people there, but they went inside. Police noticed a vehicle parked on the property that had been reported stolen out of Arizona.

Police spoke with the property owner, who was concerned for her safety because of the two people in the home.

Officers tried to make contact with them, but were not able to. They also determined the two had numerous felony warrants and possibly a firearm.

The Harvey County Emergency Response Team was called in around two hours later.

Police say, after hours of unsuccessful attempts to make contact, officers went into the home and took both people into custody without further incident.

36-year-old Matthew Bice of Marion, Ohio was arrested on charges of felony possession of stolen property and felony interference with law enforcement. He was also booked on outstanding warrants from Harvey County and Springfield, Missouri.

38-year-old Julie Starks, also of Marion, Ohio, was booked on charges of felony interference with law enforcement, along with felony warrants out of Marion and Harvey Counties.

Both were booked into the Marion County Jail.

No one was hurt.

