Two arrested after chase in Gove County

The Gove County Sheriff's Office says two people are in jail for leading deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase Friday evening in northwest Kansas.

The sheriff's office says one of the two arrested was driving recklessly on Interstate 70 and wouldn't pull the vehicle over when a Gove County deputy tried to stop them.

The KHP and Thomas County Sheriff's Office then got involved in the chase. The KHP deployed stop sticks. The vehicle stopped after a few miles and deputies arrested its driver and passenger.

Deputies found drugs in the car. The sheriff's office says the driver was under the influence. Both people arrested are from out of state, the sheriff's office says.