Two arrested in connection with 20 auto burglaries

Wichita police arrest two men accused of stealing things from at least twenty cars.

36-year-old Christopher Everett was booked on nine counts of burglary to auto, nine counts of theft after priors, seven counts of criminal damage to property, seven counts of unlawful use of a financial card, two counts of attempted unlawful use of a financial card and one count of an aggravated weapons violation.

33-year-old James Fulfer was booked on five counts of burglary to auto, one count of felony theft, four counts of theft, five counts of criminal damage to property, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of meth and two counts of unlawful use of a financial card.

Police say, at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday the 11th of February, officers were investigating the theft of a backpack from a car in a business parking lot at 37th and Woodlawn. Through their investigation, they identified Everett as being involved in the theft.

They tracked down his car at an apartment complex on W. Central. Both men were in the car at the time, and both took off running. Police arrested them after a short foot chase.

Police say Everett had a “window punch” and Fulfer had stolen property.

Through several days of investigation, police were able to determine the two were tied to twenty separate investigations involving theft from vehicles.

Both men have faced similar charges in the past.

Police say the cases serve as a reminder to not leave valuables in your vehicle.

