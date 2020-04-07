Two arrested in robbery, shooting

Two people are in custody after a robbery and shooting at a home last month. Wichita police said Tuesday morning that 24-year-old Devonte Whichard and 26-year-old Shardae Kirby, both from Wichita, were arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of S. Bunker Hill shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Friday, March 27. When they got there, they found a 44-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

He was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Whichard and Kirby went to the home, knocked on the door and asked for food. Once inside, police say Whichard grabbed an Xbox and both of them took off running. The man in the home chased down and confronted Whichard.

Police say Whichard pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the shoulder. Whichard and Kirby fled the scene.

Through their investigation, police were able to identify Whichard and Kirby as suspects in the case.

Both were arrested at a home in the 2200 block of S. Kansas on Monday without incident.

Police say the incident was not random.

