Two children responsible for extensive damage to Hutchinson church, police say

A Hutchinson church says two children are responsible for vandalism that caused an estimated $30,000 to $40,000 in damage.

A little before 7 p.m. The First Congregational Church reports unknown persons entering the church through an unlocked door and starting a fire along with additional criminal damage. Police found two children in the area who admitted to committing to the arson, criminal damage, burglary and theft, police say.

Police say the children are two boys, ages 9 and 10.

The First Congregational Church's senior pastor says most of the building was heavily doused from discharged fire extinguishers. He says they set a small fire in the chapel that set off the fire alarm and scared the boys, driving them to leave. This, the pastor says, likely saved the sanctuary from extensive damage.

The pastor says the boys urinated in the church kitchen, threw pop cans, causing them to burst open, and damaged eight guitars and a keyboard.

Despite what happened, the pastor says his church will have service Sunday and is "very blessed." In response to the vandalism, he says other churches offered assistance and the community has also stepped up, offering to help with cleanup and repairs.

The Hutch Post reports the 10-year-old is charged with arson, criminal damage to property, burglary and theft.

"A child-in-need-of-care case was filed against the nine-year-old," the Hutch Post says.