Two dead in shooting at downtown Wichita hotel

The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two people at the Hotel at WaterWalk in the 700 block of south Main.

WPD Captain Wendell Nicholson says it happened around 12:20 a.m. Thursday morning. When first responders arrived, EMS tried to save a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They died at the scene.

Investigators are talking to witnesses who saw someone running away from the scene after the shooting, but police do not have any suspects.

Capt. Nicholson says investigators have not confirmed that the victims knew the shooter, but at this point, they believe this is the case.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at (316)-267-2111.