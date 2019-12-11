Two hurt in overnight shooting in Wichita

Wichita police are talking with a person of interest after a shooting overnight.

Police were called to the home in the 1800 block of S. Topeka just after midnight and found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not know if their injuries were life-threatening.

Officers at the scene tell us there was some sort of argument that led up to the gunshots.

Police say the person of interest was on the scene when they arrived. That person is in custody and talking with detectives. Detectives are also talking with others who live in the home.

Authorities do not believe the shooting was gang related.

