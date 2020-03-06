Two major improvement projects to begin Monday

Two major improvement projects along 17th Street North and Mt. Vernon will start Monday (March 9).

Both projects will replace the undersized drainage system and widen the road to accommodate three lanes, one lane in each direction and a center two-way left turn lane, as well as on-street bike lanes. New sidewalks on both sides of each street will also be included.

The city says the improvements to 17th Street will initially prohibit access to traffic between I-135 and Mosley. The three-block closure area will move west as construction progresses.

The closure is part of an overall project to reconstruct 17th Street from Broadway to I-135. During the closure, through traffic will be detoured to 21st Street at Hydraulic and Broadway. Local traffic will be allowed for access to local businesses.

Reconstruction of Mt. Vernon will initially prohibit access to through traffic between Broadway and St. Francis. The three-block closure area will move east as construction progresses.

This closure is part of an overall project for improvements to Mt. Vernon from Broadway to Southeast Boulevard. During the closure, through traffic will be detoured to Harry at Broadway and Hydraulic streets. Local traffic will be allowed for access to local residences and businesses.

Electronic message signs are posted along both 17th Street and Mt. Vernon to provide advance warning of the closures.

Total cost of the two projects is $16 million, with joint funding from the City of Wichita and Federal grants administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation. The estimated completion for both projects is scheduled for the summer of 2021.