Two men found dead at MIlford Lake Dam after possible kidnapping

The Geary County Sheriff's Office and Junction City Police Department investigates the deaths of two men following a possible kidnapping in Junction City.

Topeka station WIBW reports from the sheriff's office that 27-year-old Zachary Lima and 24-year-old Christopher Young were found dead at the Corps of Engineers Gathering Ponds below the Milford Lake Dam.

At about 10 p.m. Thursday, WIBW reports Junction City police responded to the report of a violation-of-protection-order complaint and possible kidnapping. Police say Lima forced his way into a home and took Young at gunpoint, WIBW reports.

The station says a tip led deputies to Milford Lake where the bodies were found. Military Law Enforcement is assisting with the investigation.