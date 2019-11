Highway 24, west of St. Marys is currently closed after a two-vehicle injury accident.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened around 7:15 a.m., two miles west of St. Mary's.

The highway is currently completely shut down. Traffic is being diverted at Belvue, and St. Marys.

The Sheriff's Office says they expect the road to be closed for an extended period of time.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.