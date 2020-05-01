Two woman dead after crash in Labette County

Two women are dead after a crash Thursday in Labette County.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on U400 mile marker 395.7.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2006 Lincoln-Zephyr was traveling westbound on U400 when the driver failed to maintain and crossed into the eastbound lane striking a 2016 Chevy Malibu head on.

The driver of the Lincoln, 20-year-old Matayea Lomax, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. A 19-year-old woman was not hurt.

In the other car, 44-year-old Melinda Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 31-year-old man and three young children were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

KHP says both victims were wearing seatbelts.