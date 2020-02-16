Monday marks 2 years since disappearance of Lucas Hernandez

The disappearance of Lucas Hernandez consumed the minds of Wichitans for much of early 2018.

Monday marks two years since the five-year-old was reported missing from his home.

What happened is still inconceivable for Lucas' mother, Jamie Taylor, and those who spent months searching for him.

"That's all we do is we remember. That's all you can do. It feels the same," said Taylor.

Sheila Medlam was one of the many volunteers who spent three months searching and hoping to bring Lucas home.

"It's actually really devastating that we didn't get to know him before he was gone," said Medlam. "The murder was not something that we expected or wanted. We certainly didn't expect him on a desolate country road under a bridge. We all hoped for the best. It devastated all of us. It changed all of us."

For three months, there was a search for Lucas. It ended when Emily Glass, the girlfriend of Lucas' dad, led a private investigator to the boy's body.

In the two years since Lucas went missing, those who searched for him say that his legacy has grown to help fight a bigger issue.

"His abuse was reported over and over and over and over again. There were patterns that were there for anybody to look at and see," said Medlam. "Hopefully Lucas has changed how people react to abuse. When it's reported, when it's seen, when it's suspected."

The family of Lucas and those who searched for him maintain a memorial at the culvert where investigators found his body.