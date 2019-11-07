Ty Tabing named as next president and CEO of Wichita Festivals

Wichita Festivals, Inc.,the not-for-profit corporation that produces Riverfest, has named a new president and CEO.

Ty Tabing will head the organization effective Nov. 20.

“We are excited to bring Ty on board to continue growing the organization and community events for which we are

known,” said Kim Gattis, chair of WFI’s board of directors. “He joins us at an exciting time of growth and change, and

is uniquely equipped to assist our team in adapting to and flourishing alongside new developments in our city’s core.”

“In today’s competition for people, cities have to offer unique experiences that appeal to both locals and out of town

visitors. I look forward to working with WFI stakeholders and staff to continue to deliver events that better connect

people to Wichita,” Tabing said. “Getting Wichitans to love their city more through events like Riverfest helps grow

our population and economy.”

In 2017, Tabing returned to his hometown of Wichita to continue a successful two-decade career in economic

development and city revitalization. A graduate of Wichita High School North and Wichita State University, he holds a

master’s degree in public policy from University of Chicago.

At the Chicago Department of Planning and Development, Tabing led downtown development projects that involved

zoning, financial incentives and urban planning. He went on to lead the Chicago Loop Alliance where he created

economic development strategies, place-making projects, and public programs and also launched the Chicago

Architecture Biennial.

In Singapore, Tabing led a public-private partnership to enhance the Singapore River through

urban planning, events, marketing, and place-making.

Since returning to Wichita, Tabing consulted with Wichita State University and the Douglas Design District on placemaking and infrastructure projects. He created a new program to convert vacant storefronts downtown into artist’s

studios while at the same time working with other art leaders to devise strategies to use art and culture to drive economic development.

Tabing also serves as a commissioner on the Wichita Board of Park Commissioners.