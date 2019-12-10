Tyson pays back fire departments who helped save plant in Holcomb

With reconstruction of its plant in Holbomb complete and production starting up again this week, Tyson Foods Tuesday extended an effort to show appreciation for first responders who made the rebound possible.

August 9 is a day many in Finney County won't soon forget. That's the night fire spread at Tyson's beef plant in Holcomb, causing extensive damage and leaving concern about the facility's future.

Now that production is up and running again, Tyson wants to say "thank you."

"Morale is very high in this plant right now. You can see in in the people, the way they're working, the smiles on their faces," says Tyson President of Fresh Foods Steve Stouffer.

Stouffer says the company owes the high morale to local fire departments.

"We have a core component of the community that came out and helped us in our time of need," he says.

This is why Tyson is donating 12 new fire hoses to the Holcomb Fire Department.

'During the Tyson fire, a large portion of our hose was damaged. So, it's really great that we're getting our stock back," says Paige King with the Holcomb Community Fire Department.

The company is also assisting the Garden City Fire Department.

"We're getting an SCBA Fill station. It's a self-contained breathing apparatus fill station. This will allow us to fill the tanks we wear on our backs with air so we can breath inside burning buildings," says Rick Collins with the Garden City Fire Department.

Tyson says the gifts are all about embracing community.

"We, No. 1 are thankful they've done that. No. 2, we plan on being here a long time and No. 3, we have the opportunity and ability to do that," Stouffer says.

While Tyson is glad to help out. it hopes the fire departments won't have to put their new equipment to use anytime soon.