Wichita Police Department awarded DOJ grant to hire 7 new officers

The Wichita Police Department is one of 15 Kansas law enforcement agencies now able to hire new police officers with the help of a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister announced the funding Tuesday which comes through the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP). Nearly $400 million was distributed to law enforcement agencies nationwide.

“These grants put the money where it is needed – on the streets,” McAllister said. “Kansans will be safer because of this federal spending.”

The money will allow the WPD to hire seven new officers.

Other departments receiving grants in Kansas include:

• Arkansas City Police Department: $125,000

• Atchison County Sheriff’s Department: $125,000

• Bonner Springs Police Department: $125,000.

• Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department: $118,792

• Cheney Police Department: $250,000

• Cherryvale Police Department: $125,000.

• Gardner Police Department: $125,000.

• Goodland Police Department: $125,000.

• Hesston Police Department: $125,000

• Hiawatha Police Department: $125,000.

• Kansas City, Kan., Police Department: $1,322,150

• Pratt Police Department: $125,000.

• Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Department: $224,965

• Wellsville Police Department: $123,624

• City of Wichita: $875,000

The complete list of awards can be found here https://cops.usdoj.gov/pdf/2020AwardDocs/CHP/Award_List.pdf .