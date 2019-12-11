US Census Bureau hiring thousands

The U.S. Census Bureau is ramping up hiring ahead of the 2020 Census and selections for the jobs begins soon. The U.S. Census Bureau is also increasing the pay rate across the country for the available positions.

There are many positions available to conduct the once-a-decade census. The jobs offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks. Pay rates vary depending on where the job is located, with rates in Kansas ranging from $15 to $17 per hour.

The selection process for supervisor positions starts in December 2019. The majority of jobs available are for enumerators, or census takers. Selections for those jobs will start in January 2020. Paid training will occur in March and April. Actual enumeration of non-responding households throughout the nation begins in May through early July.

Please visit www.2020census.gov/jobs to apply and for a list of available positions, which also include recruiting assistants, clerks, office operations supervisors, and field supervisors. To determine the estimated pay rate in an area, visit www.2020census.gov/en/jobs/pay-and-locations/national-map.html.

The census is the largest peacetime deployment of civil servants across the country. The census officially begins on April 1, 2020, and for the first time ever, it will have an online option, which will make filling out the form easy, safe and secure. For more information on the 2020 Census, please visit www.2020census.gov/.