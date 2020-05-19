US Department of Agriculture announces details with Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

The US Department of Agriculture announced details for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Tuesday (May 19).

The department will offer up to $16 billion in direct payments to American farmers and ranchers that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

USDA will begin accepting applications on May 26 to producers who have seen a five percent or greater decline, as well as facing additional costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production and disruptions to shipping.

Additionally, the department will partner with regional and local distributors to purchase $3 billion in produce, dairy and meat to be boxed and delivered to those in need.

