U.S. Dept. of Education awards $49 million to Kansas' 6 public universities

U.S. Senator Pat Roberts Thursday announced the U.S. Department of Education will award $49,432,000 to Kansas' six four-year public universities. This comes from the Higher Education Relief Fund established in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities (CARES) Act, Roberts explains.

“This is great news for students of Kansas’ public universities,” Roberts says. “The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on our country and our state, and these grants will provide crucial emergency relief to these institutions and their hardworking students through the CARES Act.”

Breakdown of grant allocations for Kansas' six public universities:

• University of Kansas – $15,090,000

• Kansas State University – $13,308,000

• Wichita State University – $9,033,000

• Pittsburg State University – $5,716,000

• Emporia State University – $3,700,000

• Fort Hays State University – $2,585,000

Uses for the funding include technology, course material, housing, food and healthcare.

Wichita State University says about half of the money it's receiving will be allocated as emergency financial aid grants to students. The university says it will be working to put together a plan on how to administer the student funds and how best to use the rest of the money.

“We’re incredibly appreciative to receive this critical financial assistance,” says Wichita State President Jay Golden. “We are studying the guidelines now to discover how best to use these funds for the benefit of our students and university.”