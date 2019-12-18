U.S. House votes to impeach President Trump

Update Wednesday evening, Dec. 18, 2019

The U.S. House votes to impeach President Donald Trump in a vote largely along party lines. The vote makes Trump the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

The issue now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, which will hold a trial, likely next month. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will preside over that trial.

The Senate has the power to remove a president from office. This hasn't happened in our nation's history. Senate leaders anticipate the president will be acquitted in their chamber.

Trump has said he has done nothing wrong and denounces the impeachment as a “witch hunt,” a “hoax” and a “sham.”

-----

The U.S. House is marching toward a historic evening vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set to begin Wednesday morning on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

As debate proceeded on Wednesday, Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted Congress must “defend democracy” by evicting him from the White House.

Trump would be just the third American president to be impeached, a distinctive dark mark on his tenure. From the White House, he tweeted that despite the Democrats’ patriotic talk, they were actually perpetrating “an assault on America.”

He and his Republican supporters say the Democrats are just trying to remove a president they couldn’t beat at the ballot box.

House Democrats overwhelmingly approved the rules for debate as they head toward votes to impeach Trump.

The vote on the rules was 228-197, with just two defections from Pelosi’s Democratic ranks, an early indication of how the votes will eventually fall on the articles of impeachment.

The House is spending all day Wednesday arguing about the charges Trump faces and the legitimacy of the probe that brought Congress and the nation to this point.

Trump is accused of abusing his presidential power and obstructing Congress.

Pelosi has the Democratic votes needed to make Trump just the third U.S. president to be impeached, exercising what she called "one of the most solemn powers granted to us by the Constitution.”

As soon as it opened, Republicans tried to halt the proceedings with a procedural vote. It was defeated on a party-line vote.

There will be at least six hours of debate, with votes on the articles of impeachment expected by evening.

The vote to approve the charges would send them to the Senate for a trial expected in early January.

President Donald Trump woke up in the White House Wednesday morning and expressed utter disbelief that he is on cusp of becoming just the third U.S. president to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted his outrage, saying, ”Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!"

Meanwhile, Republican allies are rallying behind the president and reassuring conservative voters that the president remains in good spirits even as the dark march of impeachment looms.

Trump, meanwhile, is set to hold a rally in Michigan.

He sent a fiery letter to Pelosi on Tuesday, denouncing what he called the "vicious crusade” against him.

Republicans already are working on how to conduct a trial in January.

Tens of thousands of people across the country marched in support of the impeachment of Trump on Tuesday. The crowds they drew were smaller than many other demonstrations during Trump’s presidency.

That highlights the odd politics of impeachment, which has been deadlocked in opinion polls and rarely mentioned by Democratic presidential hopefuls.

But the comparatively modest numbers didn’t mean lack of passion, as demonstrators called for the removal of a president they said threatens democracy itself.

Nicholas Riccardi and Gary D. Robertson contributed to this report.

