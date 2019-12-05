U.S. Postal Service unveils stamp to raise money for PTSD awareness

The U.S. Postal Service issued a new stamp Thursday to help raise awareness of and money for those diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The U.S. Postal Service today issued this semipostal stamp to help raise funds for those diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The Healing PTSD semipostal stamp features a photographic illustration of a green plant sprouting from the ground, which is covered in fallen leaves.

The image which was created by Mark Laita is intended to symbolize the PTSD healing process.

David C. Williams, vice chairman, Board of Governors, U.S. Postal Service, served as the dedicating official for the stamp.

He says stamp serves as a powerful symbol of the healing process, growth and hope for tens of millions of Americans who experience PTSD.

"Today, with the issuance of this stamp, the nation renews its commitment to raise funds to help treat soldiers, veterans, first responders, health care providers and other individuals dealing with this condition," said Williams.

The Healing PTSD semipostal stamp is being shared on social media using the hashtags #HealingPTSDStamp and #SemipostalStamps.