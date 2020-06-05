US Rep. Roger Marshall can't list himself as `Doc' on ballot

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall will not be able to use the nickname “Doc” on the August Republican primary ballot as he runs in a crowded field for the U.S. Senate.

The Kansas State Objections Board on Friday rejected Marshall’s request. It says the nickname referred to Marshall’s medical career and professional accomplishments or titles aren’t allowed on ballots.

Marshall is a Great Bend obstetrician who is competing against former Secretary of State and immigration hardliner Kris Kobach for the Republican nomination for Senate, along with nine other candidates.

