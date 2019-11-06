U.S. Women's Volleyball Team to play in Wichita ahead of 2020 Olympics

The U.S. Women’s Volleyball National League Matches will be played in Wichita next year; the only location to see the Team USA play in the United States before they head to the 2020 Olympic Games.

Members of the United States team celebrate after defeating the Netherlands during a women's bronze medal volleyball match at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. The United States won 3-1. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Teams will be visiting Wichita from Japan, Turkey and Belgium, and will be playing inside Charles Koch Arena on the campus of Wichita State University between June 9 and June 11, 2020.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Wichita – both in exposure for the city and incredible entertainment for locals” said Brian Hargrove, Visit Wichita. “Big things are happening when it comes to sporting events in Wichita.”

Team USA is ranked second in the world, while Japan is ranked No. 7, Turkey is No. 12 and Belgium is No. 19.

The U.S. Women have claimed consecutive Volleyball Nations League titles and the $1 million top prize that goes to the winner since the tournament’s inaugural edition in 2018.

Tickets are currently on sale at www.goshockers.com.

Additional sporting events Visit Wichita is hosting in 2020 includes, but is not limited to:

• January 15-19: US Figure Skating Midwestern & Pacific Coast

• Synchronized Skating Sectionals

• January 20-22: ECHL All Star Game

• March 4-7: NAIA Men’s Wrestling National Championship

• June 26-30: US Figure Skating National Theatre on Ice

• July 2020: The Basketball Tournament (TBT)

• July 21-26: NCAA College Basketball Academy