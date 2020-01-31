US advises against travel to China; virus declared emergency

The U.S. has advised against all travel to China after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of a new virus that has spread to more than a dozen countries a global emergency.

The number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week, including the highest death toll in a 24-hour period reported Friday.

The State Department’s travel advisory told Americans currently in China to consider departing using commercial means, and requested that all non-essential U.S. government personnel defer travel "in light of the novel coronavirus.”

The Japanese Foreign Ministry is also urging its citizens not to travel to China because of the possibility of the further spread of a new virus.

Japan had previously warned people not to travel to the epicenter of the virus in Wuhan. Officials in China and around the world are trying to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus.

South Korea has reported four more cases of a new virus, including human-to-human transmissions, bringing its number of infections to 11.

South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that the new cases included three people who had contacted the country’s fifth and sixth patients. Another case involves a 62-year-old woman who returned from a visit to the Chinese cities of Wuhan and Qingdao on Jan. 23. Wuhan is the epicenter of the outbreak.

The agency earlier Friday reported a 28-year-old man as the seventh case. He returned home on the same flight with the 62-year-old woman.

China counted 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213, including 43 new fatalities.

Meanwhile, China’s foreign ministry says it will send charter flights to bring home residents of worst-hit Hubei province from overseas.

Kenya Airways says it has suspended flights to China starting Friday until further notice.

It is the first word of any airline in sub-Saharan Africa suspending flights, and it comes hours after the World Health Organization declared the virus outbreak a global health emergency. It cited concern for potential spread in countries with weaker surveillance and disease control.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global emergency.

A U.S. citizen evacuated from China because of a deadly viral outbreak says he’s taking special precautions while staying at a California airbase.

Jarred Evans is one of nearly 200 Americans who were flown out of the city of Wuhan because of the coronavirus. Evans says he’s wearing a mask and medical gloves at March Air Reserve Base east of Los Angeles until tests determine that nobody contracted the virus.

Evans, who played football in a Chinese pro league, says he holed up in his Wuhan apartment for more than a week until he was flown back to the U.S.

