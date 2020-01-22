U.S. attorney appoints Wichita police chief to presidential law enforcement commission

The leader of Wichita's police department was in the nation's capital Wednesday for a special appointment, representing his department, his city and law enforcement across the U.S.

During a ceremony Wednesday in Washington, D.C., United States Attorney William Barr appointed Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay to the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice.

The commission's creation followed an executive order signed by President Trump in October. The order designated the attorney general "to create such a commission that would explore modern issues affecting law enforcement that most impact the ability of American policing to reduce crime."

“There is no more noble and important profession than law enforcement. A free and safe society requires a trusted and capable police force to safeguard our rights to life and liberty,” Attorney General William P. Barr says. “But as criminal threats and social conditions have changed the responsibilities and roles of police officers, there is a need for a modern study of how law enforcement can best protect and serve American communities. This is why the President instructed me to establish this critical Commission, whose members truly reflect the best there is in law enforcement. Together, we will examine, discuss, and debate how justice is administered in the United States and uncover opportunities for progress, improvement, and innovation.”

Ramsay says he's honored to serve on the commission.

“I am looking forward to working with the other chosen criminal justice experts in examining how to effectively reduce crime and addressing social factors that contribute to crime," Ramsay says. "My goal is to not only help nationwide but also to bring the ideas back to Wichita and make it a safer community.”

The president's executive order instructs the commission to conduct its study by focusing on officers tasked with reducing crime on a daily basis.

"It also directs the commission to research "important current issues facing law enforcement and the criminal justice system, and recommends a variety of subjects for study," a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice says.

These subjects for study include challenges associated with mental illness, homelessness, substance abuse, and other social factors influencing criminal justice resources,

"The commission will principally conduct its study through a series of hearings, panels presentations, field visits and other public meetings," the justice department. "At these events, the commission will hear from subject matter experts, public officials, private citizens, and other relevant stakeholders and institutions who can provide valuable insight into these areas."

"In addition to their diverse experiences and backgrounds, each member brings to the commission an expertise in formulating and shaping law enforcement policy and leading departments and law enforcement organizations, the justice department says.

Making up the commission are urban police chiefs, state prosecutors, county sheriffs, members of rural and tribal law enforcement, federal agents, U.S. attorneys and a state attorney general."