USA Today: Barry Sanders voted greatest football player of all time

The pride of Wichita North High School who became a household name at Oklahoma State University and the Detroit Lions in the NFL, earns a big-time distinction among voters in USA Today balloting over several weeks.

Hall-of-Fame running back Barry Sanders is the greatest college football player of all time, at least according to the USA Today results. The national publication says more than 30,000 voters were cast in its weekly matchups that began on Aug. 31. In the final, championship round, Sanders received 85 percent of the vote to win the "GOAT" distinction over Pittsburgh great Tony Dorsett.

Sanders holds the NCAA record of 2,628 years in 1988, the year he won the Heisman trophy for being college football's best player. He averaged 7.6 yards per carry in the 1988 season and scored 37 touchdowns as a running back. He tacked on a couple more scores as a kick returner on special teams, cementing his spot at the table for consideration among the greatest to ever play at the college level.

