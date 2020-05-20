USD 259 makes changes to summer latchkey program

USD 259 is making some changes to its summer activities for elementary-aged students in an effort to maintain a safe environment for students and staff.

The district is offering a summer latchkey program, but in a limited capacity. Summer latchkey will be offered June 1 through July 24 at five schools across the city. Those schools are Christa McAuliffe Academy, College Hill, Enterprise, Horace Mann and McCollom Elementary Schools.

Online enrollment for summer latchkey is set to begin on May 21 at 8:00 a.m. Parents can enroll here Summer Latchkey Enrollment Website.

Enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The district says families of students who are accepted will be called to verify enrollment no later than May 26.

There are other options in the Wichita community. Parents can call Child Start to get information on other programs available for elementary students. Child Start can be reached at 1-877-678-2548 to get information or on the web at Child Start Website.