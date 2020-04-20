USD 259 responds to distance learning feedback

USD 259 looks at feedback from teachers and families daily.

Deputy Superintendent Tiffinie Irving says the district is looking at what's working well, what the students like and how it could be a part of education in the future.

Dr. Irving says teachers go through professional development often. She says they're learning how to incorporate several online platforms to stay engaged with students and connect with families.

She says she is proud of the teachers for being creative and innovative. The district is listening to families about what works and what doesn't and makes changes as it needs to.

Dr. Irving says the district is taking a close look at the positive impact of distance learning and is considering which elements could stick around after the pandemic.

"We are receiving feedback from our teachers as well as from our families and students on how they enjoy engaging through continuous learning, so we know that there are ways that we can provide ongoing opportunities for our students to have access to online curricular resources and we will continue to look at how might we use that in the future," Dr. Irving says.

Teachers should have reached out of all families and students by now. If you have not heard from your child's teacher the district may not have current contact information for you. Call your child's school to update it.