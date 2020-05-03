USD 259 staff member tutors student-athletes from his porch

A Wichita Public Schools staff member makes us Kansas Proud for helping students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

William Polite has been tutoring student-athletes who are part of the "Books Over Balls Program" with math from his porch.

Polite says he's really proud of the young men who have taken the time to do the right thing during these difficult times.



"These guys are showing their dedication. I'm glad to highlight these students and hopefully they inspire other young men to do the right thing," said Polite.

Students say having a mentor like Polite helps them want to do their best.

"He's been my mentor for a few years. A lot of my success in school is thanks to him," said one student. " I just want to do my best, try to make it."

Polite says he hopes other students are motivated to do their best in school.