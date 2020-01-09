USD 259 superintendent kicks off video reading series

In an effort to help young children in the Wichita school district to become "super readers," USD 259 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson kicks off a new video reading series.

With the series, children aged 4 to 8 and their parents can watch and read along as Dr. Thompson reads children's books and answers questions about the stories to help young students to better understand what they're reading.

Dr. Thompson released the first video in the series Thursday evening.

"We're hopeful that this program will allow us to be able to keep reaching out to our community and to celebrate literacy and be able to meet some of our goals of having more students efficient in reading by the third grade," Dr. Thompson says.

The next reading in the series is set for Jan. 23. You can find the full list of reading dates on the USD 259 website

