Ugly brawl breaks out at end of Kansas State-Kansas game

Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended Tuesday's Sunflower Showdown with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player picking up a stool.

The brawl started moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble out the time on their 81-60 victory. Silvio De Sousa was stripped by the Wildcats' DaJuan Gordon near midcourt and Gordon tried to go in for a layup. The Jayhawks' big man recovered and blocked his shot, sending Gordon to the floor, then stood over him barking. That triggered benches to empty and punches to be thrown.

image of the night pic.twitter.com/2cucIO1fHe — Mike Vernon (@M_Vernon) January 22, 2020

