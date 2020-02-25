Ulysses man arrested in connection with death of 3-year-old boy

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Ulysses Police Department arrest a man in connection with the February 2019 death of 3-year-old Carlos Valenzuela III.

Monday, officers arrested 26-year-old Uraquio "Rocky" Arredondo at his Ulysses home for first-degree murder and abuse of a child.

"He was booked into the Grant County Jail on $500,000 bond," the KBI says.

The arrest follows a yearlong investigation into Valenzuela's death. On Feb. 26, 2019, the KBI says police and EMS responded to the child's home after receiving an emergency call that the boy was unresponsive.

"Valenzuela was first transported to Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital and was then transferred to a Denver hospital for treatment," the KBI says.

The boy died at the Denver hospital on Feb. 27, 2019. The KBI says Arredondo was in a relationship with the child's mother.