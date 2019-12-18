Uncertainty continues after Boeing halts 737 Max production

Ninety 737 Max fuselages sit waiting behind Spirit AeroSystems as uncertainty at the company continues with Boeing's announcement that it's temporarily suspending production for the grounded aircraft.

the big question remains what this ultimately will mean for workers at Spirit, which makes about 70 percent of the 737 Max. The project makes up more than half of the company's revenue.

Until the 737 Max is cleared to fly, Boeing has a backlog of planes in Wichita that it can't deliver. Since the FAA grounded the 737 Max in March, Spirit maintained a production rate of 42 planes per month. But Boeing has slowed production at its headquarters, leading to the backlog of fuselages in Wichita.

It's not currently clear if Spirit will furlough or lay off employees, but there are resources and options available for those that may need to find another job.

"At Texton, I know they just had a layoff in some of their engineering, but they are still working on the production side and have a need for that touch labor. Spirit has jobs posted on their website today," says Amanda Duncan with the Workforce Alliance.

Duncan says this comes at a time of low unemployment in Wichita and high demand for Aerospace.

"We're used to seeing some up and downturns in aviation and so individuals who may be affected are obviously able to come into our center," she says.

Eyewitness News is keeping close contact with the union who represents close to 10,000 Spirit employees.