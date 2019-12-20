Uncertainty follows Spirit employees into holiday break

Dozens of Spirit AeroSystems employees leaving from or going to work Friday did so not knowing if this could be their last day with the company.

Spirit AeroSystems announced Friday morning that it is suspending the production of the 737 Max in Wichita beginning January 1. In an email to employees, Spirit CEO Tom Gentile said even though employees will not be working on the 737, there is other work to catch up on when they return form an extended break on Jan. 6.

Still, that return comes with several questions yet to be answered. Aviation industry insiders say a major factor in whether furloughs or layoffs become necessary at Spirit is the timetable for when the 737 Max could be flying again with production continuing.

Employees like Brandon Clark are taking an optimistic approach to dealing with the uncertainty.

"I'm not worried about it. I just leave it in God's hands," Clark says. He's always gonna take care of people who never expect the unexpected."

Fellow Spirit employee Cameo Profit also says his faith keeps him going during times of uncertainty and no matter the outcome, he's determined to take care of his family.

Profit says he plays gospel music, which he says is all about uplifting, encouraging and loving those around you. With a wife and six children at home, he'll do what it takes to provide for them, even if that means working odd jobs.

"At the end of the day, I can always find somewhere, or if I have to (go to) a burger place, I will do just that, because at the end of the day, we don't have time to mope around and cry about it," he says. 'You pick yourself up and you get it moving."

While prepared for a worst-case scenario, Profit and may others at Spirit hope they'll be able to continue working for the company after the extended break ends in about two weeks.