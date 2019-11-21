Undercover operation in S. Wichita nets several arrests after upswing in auto thefts

Wichita Police Lt. Drew Seiler says an undercover operation spanning just three days in one south Wichita neighborhood netted big results.

"In total, we initiated eight cases, recovered three stolen cars, four firearms, arrested six individuals for multiple felony and misdemeanor crimes," Seiler says.

The arrests resulted with police looking into a common crime: catalytic converters and batteries stolen from vehicles. The assignment for officers on Patrol South was to address the upswing in auto thefts, specifically thefts of catalytic converters in vehicles.

A catalytic converter is part of a car's exhaust system, and like car batteries, there's a good market for them.

Lowell Toothman of LT's Auto in south Wichita says thieves don't need much time to remove a catalytic converter and batter from a car. He says it probably only takes a couple of minutes.

"They just slide under the car, cut the exhaust tubing in front and back. It falls off (and) they take it and move on with their (lives.)"

The couple minutes of risk can reap big rewards for thieves, potentially making hundreds of dollars from each catalytic converter stolen.

With such a payoff, Toothman says police will have to keep a close watch.