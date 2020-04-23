Unemployed Kansans begin seeing additional $600 payment from CARES Act

Kansans receiving unemployment benefits should begin to see an extra $600 in their bank account.

Labor Secretary Delia Garcia said her department deployed the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) on Thursday.

The additional benefit was approved on March 27 through the federal CARES Act.

The additional $600 will be available weekly, from March 29 to July 31, for those who receive regular benefits (state unemployment), the shared work program, trade readjustment assistance, disaster unemployment assistance, pandemic unemployment assistance or pandemic emergency unemployment compensation.

Garcia said no additional application is needed for the payment which is retroactive, dating back to March 29.

In mid-March, the legislature passed a temporary extension to increase the number of weeks an individual is eligible for unemployment benefits from 16 weeks to 26 weeks for claims filed after Jan. 1. Garcia said eligible Kansans will automatically receive the 10-week unemployment extension with no application needed other than your weekly claim.

Garcia also said the KDOL has drafted and submitted a temporary proposal for workers' compensation coverage for first responders and health care workers who contract COVID-19 on the job.

Garcia said the department has been working with senators to draft legislation that can be presented once the legislature reconvenes.

The regulation propose will create a presumption for first responders and health care workers who contract COVID-19 on the job Working with senators to present once the legislature reconvenes.

More information can be found in English and in Spanish at getkansasbenefits.gov