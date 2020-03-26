Union Rescue Mission still open to help homeless men

Many in the Wichita community have expressed concerns about the homeless population during this time, wondering if shelters and services will be available. The answer is yes.

"I think sometimes people don't realize whether you have a home or not, your health and well being, everyone is concerned about it," said Doug Nolte, CEO of Union Rescue Mission.

He says health is crucial, especially at places like the Union Rescue Mission, where homeless men can come and stay overnight.

While the doors remain open at URM, they are requiring things like hand washing and staying 6 feet away from others.

Nolte says there are no positive case at the URM, but he is staying at the shelter too, to make sure his family is kept safe at home.

"The other part of it is, we want to limit our staff from going back and forth, so there is probably a higher risk for our employees coming and going," said Nolte.

He says medical staff continues to screen people coming in and workers continue to provide meals and hope.

"We want to be a source of comfort and hope, we are in interesting times. Like I said before, whether you have a house or not, or a job or not, we are in this together, " said Nolte.