Wichita Hispanic community holds fashion show to raise awareness of sexual abuse and violence

Women and girls walked down the runway at Lavela Event Venue Saturday (Feb. 22) to raise awareness of sexual abuse and violence towards women.

The event was put together after a seven-year-old Hispanic girl named Fatima was kidnapped from her school in Mexico and was raped and murdered earlier this month.

Advocates here in Wichita wanted to raise awareness in their community by putting on a fashion show. The models who walked the runway weren't showing off clothes, but instead, modeled written messages on their legs and arms.

Denise Romero, an advocate and model in the show, showed Eyewitness News what was written on her body,

"Yes, so 'yo si te creo,' which means 'I believe you,' and it's regarding towards believing women and kids and children," says Romero.

She continued, "somebody who touches you where they're not supposed to you know, like, I will believe you. If you tell me, if you come up to me, I will believe you."

The owner of the venue, Judah Craig, says he's happy to host an event that spreads awareness of sexual abuse and violence.

"It's meant a lot because today I got to see a lot of it first hand and really learn even more about it, so, I was excited to be a part of it originally, and even more so now that I know more about it," says Craig.

Romero says the event means a lot to her and her community and she hopes this can spread the word that it's not okay for sexual abuse and violence to happen.

"We need to wake everybody up and have that awareness that it's an everyday thing going on," says Romero.

"That nobody is an exception and it could happen to anybody."