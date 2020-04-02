Unique scavenger hunt creates friendly competition from safe distances

With social events postponed or canceled, many are looking for new forms of entertainment.

"Everybody had something going on. Now it seems like everybody's sitting in their house, twiddling their thumbs," says Hays' Billie Briney.

Briney wanted to change that. So, he started his own competition to get Kansans out of the house while social distancing. It's a scavenger hunt on UTVs, 4-wheelers and dirt bikes.

"We're enthusiasts ourselves. I mean, we're tired of sitting around and we want to get out and do things," Briney says.

The Sunflower Scavenger Hunt starts Saturday and ends on Easter Sunday (April 12). Anyone in Kansas can participate.

"Most of the (hunts) are as simple as taking a picture of your team and UTV in front of a windmill or a water tower, things you'll find in Kansas in the country," Briney says.

One hundred points gets you entered into a drawing for prizes.

"First place will receive a 55-inch smart TV. Second-place is a UTV detail package. Third place is a $50 gift certificate to our store (Briney Motorsports in Hays)," Briney says.

Riders wanting to participate in the Sunflower Scavenger Hunt can do sat at BrineyMotorsports.com Afer registering, participants get instructions on downloading the GooseChase app. to join.

"Get out of yourhouse, maintain social distance, and have some fun," Briney says.

He reminds participants that they also must follow all local laws regarding off-road vehicles and shouldn't ride on private property without permission. As of Thursday, 50 teams have already registered for the Sunflower Scavenger Hunt.