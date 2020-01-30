United Way holds annual point-in-time homeless count

United Way volunteers plan to conduct the annual Wichita-Sedgwick County Point-In-Time Homeless Count Thursday.

Volunteers will conduct the count at hub locations and throughout the day at area homeless shelters.

Impact ICT-CoC (previously known as Wichita-Sedgwick County Continuum of Care) coalition of community organizations is conducting the homeless count for Sedgwick County. United Way of the Plains is the lead organization of Impact ICT-CoC and is providing coordination for the count.

Volunteers will be paired with experienced Homeless Street Outreach providers to go into the community to complete surveys with persons experiencing homelessness.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires annual counts of individuals in homeless shelters and biannual counts (on odd years) of all homeless in communities applying for federal grants for homeless services. Communities need accurate data on homelessness to determine the size and scope of the homeless problem at the local level, plan services and programs appropriately to address local needs, and measure progress in addressing homelessness.