United Way launches online resource to help parents with school-age children at home

The United Way of the Plains has pulled together information and various resources to help parents during this time of coronavirus (COVID-19). The tool is designed to supplement, not replace, the guidance and academic material provided by local school districts. The tips can be found at www.unitedwayplains.org/tips-for-learning-at-home.

The information and links to numerous resources cover the following topics:

• Developing a schedule

• Considerations when planning a lesson

• Academic materials

• List of things to do

• Talking to your kids about COVID-19

• Accessing the Internet

• Handling challenging behavior

• Tips for working while your student is home

United Way is also responding to the coronavirus situation in the following ways:

Information for people looking for help or answers to questions regarding the coronavirus. Dial 2-1-1 or text ZIP code to 898-211. United Way is working with local and state agencies to have accurate, current information.

Coronavirus screenings for Sedgwick County by dialing 2-1-1.

Material donations of hygiene products, bottled water, and cleaning supply donations are being accepted at United Way of the Plains, 245 N. Water St., Wichita, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Donations will be distributed to people who have self-quarantined or vulnerable populations, such as the elderly. Clothing and food donations will not be accepted; you can call 2-1-1 to find local nonprofits accepting those items if you wish to donate them directly.

Monetary donations to help people who have self-quarantined or vulnerable populations, such as the elderly. Donate online at unitedwayplains.org/pandemicfund; text “ICTResponse” to 41444 (ICTResponse is one word.); checks to United Way of the Plains, 245 N. Water St., Wichita, KS 67202 (include “Pandemic Fund” in the check memo). United Way of the Plains will not charge administrative fees.