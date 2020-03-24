United Way partners with Sedgwick County to begin COVID-19 screening

The United Way of the Plains partners with the Sedgwick County Health Department this week to begin COVID-19 screening.

This resource is available to all Sedgwick County residents, including those who don't have a physician or health insurance. A simple call to 211 will you get help.

During the screening, questions include whether you've been in close contact with anyone who's tested positive for COVID-19, if you have a fever of more than 100 degrees, and if you've had a recent decline in your ability to breathe.

The United Way is screening Sedgwick County residents for symptoms like coughing, fever and difficulty breathing to cut down on the call volume to 911.

"The health department contacted us here in the last week, and we've been taking those calls as they've asked us to do," United Way of the Plains President and CEO Pat Hanrahan says. "(Tuesday's) volume was one of the highest. We're averaging about 50 phone calls an hour. That means one call every minute."

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, the United Way will connect you to healthcare professionals in Wichita for additional screening and testing. The organization also encourages everyone to monitor their own symptoms to slow the spread of the virus.

