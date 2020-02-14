United and American push back expected return of Boeing Max

United Airlines won’t use the Boeing 737 Max at all this summer, while American Airlines is still holding out hope for a late August return.

United said Friday that it has taken the Max out of its schedule until at least Sept. 4. American followed that by yanking the grounded plane out of its schedule until Aug. 18. Both airlines expect to drop thousands of flights a month as a result.

The result could be higher fares during the peak summer travel season. Boeing is taking longer than expected to fix the planes after two crashes killed 346 people.

