'Unity in the Valley' rally held Saturday

A "Unity in the Valley" rally was held in Valley Center today (June 13).

Guests included the mayor of Valley Center, County Commissioner Lacey Cruse, the Valley Center police chief, as well as students and teachers from Valley Center High School.

One of the students that spoke at the rally was concerned of low turnout, but was surprised at the number of people who showed up.

“I was afraid,” student Maliah Maus said. “I was scared that I would be judged or that like nobody was gonna show up, like nobody was gonna come support me, cause that's how it seems most of the time, but it's not like that, and I feel the love and just, joy.”

Another organizer said it didn't matter if 100 or even 10 people showed up, it was important that they hold the event to help educate their community.

